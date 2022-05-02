Keybank National Association OH Has $278,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

