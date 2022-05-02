New Residential Investment (NRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 318,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 615,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,127 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

