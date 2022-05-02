Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

