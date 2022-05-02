Keybank National Association OH Sells 451 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458 shares of the software’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 45.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $13,307,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947,817 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 154,797 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,935 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

