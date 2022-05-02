Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,514 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hasbro worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

