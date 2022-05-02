Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 591,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.