Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$100.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

