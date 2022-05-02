Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,745 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

