Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 128,058 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.87 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

