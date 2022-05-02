Keybank National Association OH Sells 128 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.