National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Vision were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.65 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

