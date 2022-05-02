Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,065,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

