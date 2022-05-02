Harsco (HSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.68 million, a PE ratio of -255.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.