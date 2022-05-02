Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.72.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $146,500 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

