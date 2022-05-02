iRobot (IRBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.500-$2.000 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $17,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.