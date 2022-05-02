Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,427,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

