Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

