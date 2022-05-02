Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $268,000.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

