Keybank National Association OH Sells 440 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

