Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.30 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

