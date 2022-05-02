Keybank National Association OH Invests $263,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,043 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $190.00 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

