Keybank National Association OH Has $222,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

