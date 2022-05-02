ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $745.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.06 and a 200 day moving average of $592.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

