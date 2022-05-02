Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $295.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.