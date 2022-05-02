Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

