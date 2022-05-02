Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $329.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

