Keybank National Association OH Buys 309 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.81 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

