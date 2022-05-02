Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $305.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.44.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

