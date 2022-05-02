Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 59.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

