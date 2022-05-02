Alphabet’s (GOOG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3,290.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $133.65 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,299.33 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,643.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,774.84.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

