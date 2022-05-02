Keybank National Association OH Has $229,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $79.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 331.85 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

