LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.