LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.
LKQ stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
