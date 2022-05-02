Keybank National Association OH Makes New $223,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

