CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

