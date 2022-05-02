Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $58.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Methanex stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

