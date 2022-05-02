Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Despite the earnings miss, the stock received a boost following the fourth-quarter 2021 sales beat. Both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results reflected gains from the revitalization plan and the premiumization of its global portfolio. Strength across its Coors Light and Miller Lite brands, as well as its beyond beer approach, bodes well. Financial volume growth in the Americas and EMEA & APAC segments, as well as solid pricing and positive mix, aided sales. As a result, management issued an encouraging 2022 view. However, higher marketing costs, stemming from increased investments in brands and innovation, remain concerning. Inflationary pressures related to higher transportation and packaging materials costs are expected to continue in 2022.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

