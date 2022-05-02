Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.