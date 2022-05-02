Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

