ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $695.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.97.

Shares of NOW opened at $478.10 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

