Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

