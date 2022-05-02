Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.55.

NYSE TECK opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

