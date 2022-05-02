UBS Group Trims STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price to €38.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STM opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,451,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

