Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

