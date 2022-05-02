Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,027 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $99.57 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,121,805 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

