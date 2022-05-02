Keybank National Association OH Invests $205,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

