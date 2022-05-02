1,573,443 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,573,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,822,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of TotalEnergies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,381,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.