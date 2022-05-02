Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $163.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $161.66 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.27.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

