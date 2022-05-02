Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 11,018 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

VALE stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

