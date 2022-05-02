Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

