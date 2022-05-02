Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

